Madison-area State Farm agents raise $20,000 for Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Farm agents in the Madison area have raised over $20,000 for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Over 40 agents teamed up to provide the money that will help curb hunger, according to a news release.

Local agents plan to visit Second Harvest on Friday to thank representatives for their support to the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank Michelle Orge was thankful to the local agents to help raise this money.

“This funding will help provide food for residents in need,” Orge said. “The COVID 19 pandemic burden is having a drastic impact on the local population.”

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin meets nearly one million requests for service each year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.