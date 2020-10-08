Advertisement

Madison looks to invest $350,000 in new CIT pilot program

By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison mayor’s 2021 Executive Budget includes $350,000 for a pilot program for a new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

The Madison Common Council approved this CIT pilot program this summer; it’s centered around improving behavioral health.

“The objective here is to provide another tool in the toolbox of public safety,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said about the CIT.

“What we’re likely starting out with is a community paramedic and a trained crisis worker,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

The pair will respond to non-violet behavioral and mental health situations, as directed by dispatch.

“[It also] allows officers to focus on places that they’re most needed,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

Madison Common Council approved the measure for a CIT program this summer
Madison Common Council approved the measure for a CIT program this summer(Satya Rhodes-Conway, Twitter)

The CIT will operate through the Madison Fire Department (MFD).

“There’s a key role, we’re going to still have to play with many, if not most mental health calls,” Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said.

However, the team will work with and alongside the Madison Police Department (MPD).

“[Our involvement is] based on statutory requirements, where police involvement is necessary, or if there’s risk of violence that this separate entity won’t be set up to handle,” Chief Wahl said.

After looking at other similar programs across the country, Mayor Rhodes-Conway said this method appears to be the most effective on providing help to those who may not know how to find it.

“[We’ll be] delivering better outcomes for communities and connecting folks who may be having behavioral or mental health issues with resources that may help them,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

The CIT pilot program is expected to launch as soon as possible in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 won’t stop Humane Society of Jefferson Co. from hosting Fur Ball event

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Fur Ball event will be held virtually on Oct. 24 for the first time in the society’s history.

Local

Humane Society of Jefferson County to host Fur Ball event

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Politics

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Crime

MPD: Bag of marijuana tipped victim to burglary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In addition to items from the home, a SUV was stolen from the driveway.

Latest News

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Attorneys: Extraditing Rittenhouse would “turn him over to mob”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Defense attorneys say sending a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.”

Local

Madison police seize large amounts of cocaine and THC during arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Detectives arrested a 40-year-old man was Tuesday after allegedly finding over a pound of THC and other drug related items at his apartment.

News

Kids' App Pick of the Week: Botanicula

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Waukesha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence will return to Wisconsin next week for another campaign stop.

Local

Oregon Schools teacher quarantines after student gets COVID-19, no other students will quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A teacher at Forest Edge Elementary School is in quarantine Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, but no other students will be required to quarantine.