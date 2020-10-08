Madison looks to invest $350,000 in new CIT pilot program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison mayor’s 2021 Executive Budget includes $350,000 for a pilot program for a new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

The Madison Common Council approved this CIT pilot program this summer; it’s centered around improving behavioral health.

“The objective here is to provide another tool in the toolbox of public safety,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said about the CIT.

“What we’re likely starting out with is a community paramedic and a trained crisis worker,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

The pair will respond to non-violet behavioral and mental health situations, as directed by dispatch.

“[It also] allows officers to focus on places that they’re most needed,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

Madison Common Council approved the measure for a CIT program this summer (Satya Rhodes-Conway, Twitter)

The CIT will operate through the Madison Fire Department (MFD).

“There’s a key role, we’re going to still have to play with many, if not most mental health calls,” Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said.

However, the team will work with and alongside the Madison Police Department (MPD).

“[Our involvement is] based on statutory requirements, where police involvement is necessary, or if there’s risk of violence that this separate entity won’t be set up to handle,” Chief Wahl said.

After looking at other similar programs across the country, Mayor Rhodes-Conway said this method appears to be the most effective on providing help to those who may not know how to find it.

“[We’ll be] delivering better outcomes for communities and connecting folks who may be having behavioral or mental health issues with resources that may help them,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

The CIT pilot program is expected to launch as soon as possible in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.