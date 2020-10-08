Madison ranked third in Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison has been ranked third in Livability’s 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live for its culinary breadth, outdoor spaces, sports scene and economic opportunity.

Livability notes the city’s top employers are in health care, specifically at UW Hospitals, Meriter and Dean Healthcare and Epic.

Finca Coffee is rated as the best coffee shop and Delta Beer Lab as best local beer/brewery. Heritage Tavern offers a must-have meal and the Avenue Club is the best meet-up spot.

You can read the full list of Madison recommendations here.

