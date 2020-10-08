Advertisement

Man arrested after attempting to enter Madison hotel with a knife

(KOSA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Tuesday morning after he tried to enter a hotel vestibule while holding a knife.

A hotel clerk called MPD and reported the man was trying to enter the hotel around 12:35 a.m. at the Hampton Inn at 440 West Johnson Street.

Multiple officers responded and one officer used his foot to hold an exterior door shut, which trapped the suspect in the vestibule.

MPD continued, saying the officer saw the man had a knife and told him to drop it multiple times. The suspect reportedly refused, but eventually put it down.

Officers then took 48-year-old Ahmad Shakalb to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges if disorderly conduct while armed. MPD noted that they found two additional knives in the bag Shalkab was carrying.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserve d.

