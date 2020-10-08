Markesan superintendent dies after three-month battle with COVID-19
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARKESAN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Markesan School District superintendent Duane Bark has died on Wednesday after a three month battle with COVID-19.
The Trailways Conference tweeted the news around 8 p.m. Wednesday, asking the public to pray for his family, friends, colleagues and everyone in the Hornet Nation. Bark was also the district’s athletic director.
“Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly.”
