MPD: 50-year-old man arrested after throwing rocks at a residence

Madison, Waller, and Houston Counties will all have new sheriffs by the end of the year.(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Monday after he demanded money from a resident and threw rocks at their window.

MPD said the resident was watching TV around 11:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Taft Street when a man showed up at his door and asked for money.

The victim reportedly told the suspect to go away and then, MPD continued, the suspect started to throw small rocks at the house. The resident called MPD, who then arrived and told the suspect to drop what he had in his hands.

MPD said the man told them he was “grasping only a small rock of crack cocaine,” which he did let go of. The suspect then told MPD that he was “dissatisfied” with a drug purchase and wanted his money back, but had went to the wrong place.

MPD arrested the 50-year-old suspect, whose name they did not release, and took him to jail for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

