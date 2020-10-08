MPD: 56-year-old man arrested after using victim’s credit card to buy cigarettes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Tuesday after he used someone else’s credit card to buy cigarettes.

A resident went out for a run around 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of North Frances Street, but he had forgotten to lock his back door. When he returned home, he noticed his wallet was missing.

The victim told MPD that he used his cell phone to locate where his credit card was being used to make purchases, which was nearby at the Walgreens on 676 State Street.

MPD continued, saying the victim stood behind the suspect in line and watched as he used his credit card to buy multiple packages of cigarettes. The man did not approach the suspect, but told police he watched as the suspect handed out cigarettes to a group of people.

The victim tried to follow the suspect, but lost him when he called MPD for help.

An MPD officer then spotted the suspect on the 500 block of State Street. The suspect told the officer he made purchases at Walgreens, but used “Shorty’s” credit card. MPD continued, saying “Shorty” gave him the card because he was nowt allowed in the Walgreens.

The officer then told the man, 56-year-old Ronald Watson, that the story did not make sense because Watson was still holding the cigarettes.

The officer also used surveillance footage to track Watson to the victim’s apartment around the time of the stolen wallet incident.

MPD arrested Watson for misappropriation of personal identifying materials and bail jumping.

