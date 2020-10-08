Advertisement

MPD: 56-year-old man arrested after using victim’s credit card to buy cigarettes

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Tuesday after he used someone else’s credit card to buy cigarettes.

A resident went out for a run around 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of North Frances Street, but he had forgotten to lock his back door. When he returned home, he noticed his wallet was missing.

The victim told MPD that he used his cell phone to locate where his credit card was being used to make purchases, which was nearby at the Walgreens on 676 State Street.

MPD continued, saying the victim stood behind the suspect in line and watched as he used his credit card to buy multiple packages of cigarettes. The man did not approach the suspect, but told police he watched as the suspect handed out cigarettes to a group of people.

The victim tried to follow the suspect, but lost him when he called MPD for help.

An MPD officer then spotted the suspect on the 500 block of State Street. The suspect told the officer he made purchases at Walgreens, but used “Shorty’s” credit card. MPD continued, saying “Shorty” gave him the card because he was nowt allowed in the Walgreens.

The officer then told the man, 56-year-old Ronald Watson, that the story did not make sense because Watson was still holding the cigarettes.

The officer also used surveillance footage to track Watson to the victim’s apartment around the time of the stolen wallet incident.

MPD arrested Watson for misappropriation of personal identifying materials and bail jumping.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election, coming as the coronavirus sidelined President Donald Trump at the White House.

News

Madison ranked third in Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison has been ranked third in Livability’s 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live for its culinary breadth, outdoor spaces, sports scene and economic opportunity.

News

Residential fire causes $75k in damages, no injuries

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A two-story duplex on the 800 block of Benton Ave. sustained $75,000 in damage after a fire extended from the interior into the attic Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Fire Department reports.

Local

MPD crime analysts note trend of thefts while pumping gas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department crime analysts are noticing a trend in thefts where people have items stolen from their car while pumping gas.

Latest News

News

Madison Common Council limits MPD’s use of military surplus program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department’s use of a federal military surplus program has been limited by the Madison Common Council following a Tuesday evening meeting.

Local

MPD: 50-year-old man arrested after throwing rocks at a residence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Monday after he demanded money from a resident and threw rocks at their window.

Local

Man arrested after attempting to enter Madison hotel with a knife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Tuesday morning after he tried to enter a hotel vestibule while holding a knife.

News

Joe Biden holds 5-point lead over President Trump in latest poll

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madison to spend $10K investigating profanity at council meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

Updated: 3 hours ago