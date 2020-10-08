Advertisement

MPD: Bag of marijuana tipped victim to burglary

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a small bag of marijuana lying on his kitchen floor that made a Madison homeowner realize something was wrong.

According to the Madison Police Dept., when the man spotted that bag Thursday morning, it didn’t take him long to realize someone had broken into the house, in the 100 block of N. Yellowstone Dr., overnight.

Not only were his wallet and other items stolen, he told investigators, but the white 2017 Audi Q5 that was sitting in the driveway was taken too.

A police spokesperson noted in MPD’s report that the marijuana did not belong to the homeower.

