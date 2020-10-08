Advertisement

MPD crime analysts note trend of thefts while pumping gas

A Wisconsin gas station accidentally sold gas for 28 cents a gallon and had customers flocking to the pumps. (Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
A Wisconsin gas station accidentally sold gas for 28 cents a gallon and had customers flocking to the pumps. (Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department crime analysts are noticing a trend in thefts where people have items stolen from their car while pumping gas.

In a recent case, MPD reported that a 20-year-old woman was pumping gas around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the Kwik Trip at 7502 Mineral Point Road.

When she had finished, she noticed her wallet was missing. She told MPD that she remembered a car with men wearing masks pull up to the pump while she was there.

According to surveillance video, one man got out of the car, opened to the victim’s unlocked passenger door and took the wallet. MPD noted that the car is listed stolen out of Sun Prairie.

This incident would mark the fourth theft of similar circumstances at an area gas station.

MPD urged drivers to lock their doors and roll up their windows when pumping gas. If possible, take your purse or wallet with you or keep it out of sight.

