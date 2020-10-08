NBC15 Investigates: Biden outspent President Trump 10 to 1 on Madison TV ads the last week of Sept.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump’s campaign spending on Madison television advertising is dropping off significantly compared to his challenger, Democrat Joe Biden.

NBC15 dug through the numbers reported on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website so far this campaign cycle. Since July, candidate spending on Madison TV totals about $3.4 million dollars through Oct. 5. Biden’s spending accounts for a little more than 76 percent of that.

Based on the spending reported to the FCC, for the week beginning Sept. 8, President Trump’s campaign invested about $150,000 in TV ads in the Madison market, compared to Biden’s $220,000.

In the week beginning on Sept. 29, Biden outspent the president ten to one, roughly $335,000 compared to Trump’s $32,000.

Professor David Canon, a political science expert from UW Madison, said it is possible President Trump is focusing on other states he needs to win in order to get to 270 electoral votes.

“It could be he is looking at the polls and saying he is pretty far behind in Wisconsin right now, so maybe he is shifting some of his resources from Wisconsin to some of those other battleground states where he is still trailing by not by as big a margin," Canon said.

Canon said the Clinton Campaign’s failure to win over the state in 2016 could be pushing Biden’s focus to the Badger state.

“The rally the base idea. So, you will see Biden spending a lot more money in Dane County, Milwaukee County, and Trump spending more money in the northern parts of the state,” he said.

In mid-July, the president pulled nearly all advertising out of battleground Michigan, returning to the airwaves in Sept.

“Michigan is another one of those states where Trump is behind quite a bit- a state he carried in 2016, like he carried Wisconsin," Canon said.

NBC15 checked with sister-stations in the Eau Claire, Wausau and Green Bay markets for a statewide snapshot. Those stations also noted the Biden Campaign is outspending the Trump Campaign. However, the margin is much more close than what the numbers show in Madison.

The price tag for 2020 Federal Election overall is expected to approach $11 billion, breaking spending records. Canon estimated both presidential candidates will spend a combined $4 billion.

