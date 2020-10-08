Advertisement

NBC15 News political analyst weighs in on Vice Presidential Debate

By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 political analyst Richard Haven said the Vice Presidential Debate was “quite a difference” from the presidential debate last week.

Vice President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans Wednesday night, while Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, condemned what she called “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

The two candidates faced off during a debate dominated by the coronavirus. It was a far more civil affair than last week’s presidential debate, when President Donald Trump constantly interrupted Democrat Joe Biden, almost yelling at times.

Pence and Harris were separated by plexiglass barriers as the pandemic dominated the debate, and Trump was recovering back in Washington.

