Oregon Schools teacher quarantines after student gets COVID-19, no other students will quarantine

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A teacher at Forest Edge Elementary School is in quarantine Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, but no other students will be required to quarantine.

Oregon Schools said in a letter to families that after consulting with Public Health, they found that the student who tested positive had no close contacts with other students in the classroom, building or bus. For this reason, the other students in their class do not need to quarantine.

The district was not certain however, if the student had close contact with any “adults in the classroom.” The adults will be quarantining for the next two weeks.

A substitute teacher will be covering the in-person class for the teacher while they quarantine.

The district explained that their process is to send a notification out when there is a positive COVID-19 case in order to be as transparent as possible. If a student is identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the parents will be notified by a school nurse.

Oregon Schools also sends a district-wide notification any time there is a positive COVID-19 case in a school building or a school bus.

They continued, saying due to privacy laws, the name and details of who tested positive will not be released.

