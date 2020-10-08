Police urge people to avoid downtown Sun Prairie due to gas leak
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is urging people Thursday to avoid downtown immediately due to a gas leak.
The department sent the alert out around 2:10 p.m. and said there would be more information to follow.
SPPD described the situation as “dangerous" and “severe."
NBC15 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
