Advertisement

Police urge people to avoid downtown Sun Prairie due to gas leak

Downtown Sun Prairie sign on Main St.
Downtown Sun Prairie sign on Main St.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is urging people Thursday to avoid downtown immediately due to a gas leak.

The department sent the alert out around 2:10 p.m. and said there would be more information to follow.

SPPD described the situation as “dangerous" and “severe."

NBC15 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Eric Trump to visit two cities in the Badger state next week

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Eric Trump will be visiting two cities in the Badger State on Monday, including Milton in Rock County.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a new high Thursday, surpassing 3,000 cases in a single day for the first time ever.

Politics

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

State

Milwaukee won’t adhere to state order limiting businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public Health Madison & Dane Co. also stated it would enforce its own guidelines rather than follow the state’s order.

Latest News

Politics

State Democrats call Rep. Greg Murphy tweet racist, xenophobic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Democratic party in one county is angry over a deleted Twitter post by Republican Congressman Greg Murphy.

Local

Support small businesses in Stoughton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Small businesses are the backbone of communities throughout south central Wisconsin. NBC15 is committed to highlighting small businesses throughout the area and share how you help.

Regional

FBI thwarted militia plot to kidnap Whitmer, overthrow state government

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The FBI says it thwarted a plot involving the Michigan militia, which allegedly planned to overthrow the state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. at record hospitalization levels - and it may not be counting everyone

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. health officials noted Thursday morning that the county currently has a record-high number of hospitalizations and goes on to warn that its count may not include everyone who has needed inpatient care.

State

9 mink test positive for COVID-19, several hundred dead at Taylor Co. farm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirms a dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

Politics

Nine people in Wisconsin pardoned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In all, Evers has issued 74 pardons