Residential fire causes $75k in damages, no injuries

The Janesville Fire Department says the duplex sustained heavy fire, heat and smoke damage
(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-story duplex on the 800 block of Benton Ave. sustained $75,000 in damage after a fire extended from the interior into the attic Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Fire Department reports.

JFD units arrived on scene and found the duplex with heavy fire and smoke visible from the rear of the structure. The department reports both the first and second floors had fire present on the interior and the fire had extended into the attic.

All residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to the JFD.

The fire department quickly brought the fire under control however crews remained on the scene for approximately three hours to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

JFD says the duplex sustained heavy fire, heat and smoke damage, causing $50,000 in property damage and $25,000 in content damage.

