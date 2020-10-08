Advertisement

State Democrats call Rep. Greg Murphy tweet racist, xenophobic

Congressman Greg Murphy posted this tweet Wednesday night. It has since been deleted.
Congressman Greg Murphy posted this tweet Wednesday night. It has since been deleted.(WITN)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Democrats are calling Rep. Greg Murphy’s tweet about Kamala Harris “racist and xenophobic”.

Thursday morning the deleted Twitter post about the vice-presidential candidate was first pointed out by the Pitt County Democratic Party on its Facebook page.

The tweet came after Harris and Vice President Mike Pence held their sole debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The GOP congressman’s deleted post reads:

“@KamalaHarris is a walking disaster…she was only picked for her color and her race…is that how we pick our leaders now in America?? QT @Mike_Pence: https://t.co/d4bPefxXAr

When reached by phone, Rep. Murphy says he deleted the post because “it was supposed to say color and gender.” He added that “I’m not into gender politics.”

The congressman told WITN that he was not available for an interview today.

The state chair of the Democratic Party called on Murphy to apologize to Sen. Harris and for the Trump campaign to denounce the tweet.

In its post, the Pitt County Democratic Party strongly disagreed with the congressman’s assessment of Harris.

Pitt County Democrats response to a deleted Tweet by Rep. Greg Murphy about Sen. Kamala Harris.
Pitt County Democrats response to a deleted Tweet by Rep. Greg Murphy about Sen. Kamala Harris.(Facebook)

