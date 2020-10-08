State Democrats call Rep. Greg Murphy tweet racist, xenophobic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Democrats are calling Rep. Greg Murphy’s tweet about Kamala Harris “racist and xenophobic”.

Thursday morning the deleted Twitter post about the vice-presidential candidate was first pointed out by the Pitt County Democratic Party on its Facebook page.

The tweet came after Harris and Vice President Mike Pence held their sole debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The GOP congressman’s deleted post reads:

“@KamalaHarris is a walking disaster…she was only picked for her color and her race…is that how we pick our leaders now in America?? QT @Mike_Pence: https://t.co/d4bPefxXAr”

When reached by phone, Rep. Murphy says he deleted the post because “it was supposed to say color and gender.” He added that “I’m not into gender politics.”

The congressman told WITN that he was not available for an interview today.

The state chair of the Democratic Party called on Murphy to apologize to Sen. Harris and for the Trump campaign to denounce the tweet.

“There is no place for racism in North Carolina, and based on the pure racism in this tweet, there is no place for Greg Murphy in elected office. His sentiments aren’t just offensive, they diminish the accomplishments of women of color in North Carolina and across our country. This year, in particular, racism has played a starring role in the Republican Party’s platform and discourse. We call on the NCGOP and the Trump campaign to denounce this statement and we call on Greg Murphy to immediately apologize for his repugnant comments.”

In its post, the Pitt County Democratic Party strongly disagreed with the congressman’s assessment of Harris.

