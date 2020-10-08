Advertisement

Support small businesses in Stoughton

By Amelia Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses in Stoughton add a sense of community and pride to the area, according to the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Ebert. During the pandemic small businesses throughout the country have had to get creative when it comes to running their business during a pandemic.

“We’ve seen businesses create online orders, which they’ve never done. We’ve seen businesses offer delivery and pick-up options that they’ve never done before, so it’s been a challenge, but they have all adapted,” Ebert said.

Fosdal Bakery was established in 1939 on Main Street in Stoughton. Today, it is run by a third-generation baker Joe Crubaugh, who said that back in March they had to close their doors for two months. “That is something we’ve never done before,” Crubaugh said.

As the restrictions have slowed lifted Joe said he’s seen about 75 percent of foot traffic trickle back in, but it’s hard because as a bakery you want to be in the kitchens together and bake together but you have to be six feet apart. Joe adds that generations of families have stepped foot into the bakery over the years.

“It would be dearly missed,” Crubaugh said. “People come in with their grandkids, just like they did when they were kids. It’s an establishment here in Stoughton.”

Down the street Diamond’s Select owner Tracy Bellefeuille said they were surprised when the store reopened after closing for seven weeks. “People came flooding in,” Bellefeuille said. “We’re hearing from people that they have saved money from not going on that ‘big trip’ this year and want to buy something beautiful either for themselves or their loved ones.”

Bellefeuille added that the jewelry industry as a whole has seen a steady increase in business during the pandemic. “Not only are people buying items that make them happy, but they’re also getting a chance to go through their jewelry cases and find items that need to be repaired or they want to sell," Bellefeuille added.

Next Generation, also located on Main Street in Stoughton, is used as a resource for many people. Owner Gianna Catanzaro says the name of the store reflects it’s history. “Generations of families have shopped at the store,” Catanzaro said. “We see so many grandparents bringing in their grandchildren, so the store would be deeply missed.”

Catanzaro adds that the store is also a resource for people to find inexpensive gently used clothing and have a place to donate items.

Sarah Ebert said the business community has really come together during this time. “We’ve seen the bigger businesses help the smaller ones. I have businesses calling me every day asking, ‘How can I help?’ that’s been great."

NBC15 is working with local chamber of commerce branches to help locally owned businesses keep their doors open. If you would like to donate to the fund click here.

