UW Health encourages people to get flu shots at drive-thru clinic

flu shot
flu shot(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health officials encouraged people Thursday to utilize their first drive-thru flu shot clinic to get their vaccine while following COVID-19 health guidelines.

The drive-thru clinic is open from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 3185 Deming Way in Middleton. It will be open until October 31 and does not require an appointment.

If patients would like to schedule an appointment, they can do so on their MyChart. UW Health asked that patients bring their pharmacy insurance card with them, wear a face covering and a top that allows easy access to an upper arm.

UW Health asked that if children will be getting the vaccine to call their doctor on the best location to receive the vaccine this season.

Health officials also noted that getting a flu shot is important this year to prevent a potential strain on the health care system in case of a surge of the flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations, in what they call a “twindemic.

As of Oct. 5, the clinic has given out over 1,700 flu shots, which is an average of 152 per day.

