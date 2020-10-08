Vice President Mike Pence to visit Waukesha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence will return to Wisconsin next week for another campaign stop.

On Thursday, the Trump campaign announced the vice president will host a Make America Great Again event on Tuesday, October 13 at a manufacturing facility in Waukesha. His visit will come just a day after the Eric Trump visits two Wisconsin cities, including Milton, to rally voters for his father.

Pence, who has been to the Badger State multiple times during this campaign, also visited a manufacturing facility during his last stop in lateSeptember. That day he visited Midwest Manufacturing, in Eau Claire, before making a second stop in Rochester.

Two weeks before that, he was in Janesville where he spoke at the Holiday Inn Conference Center.

The announcement comes just a day after Pence squared off with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the only vice presidential debate of the election season.

