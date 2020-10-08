Wisconsin reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a new high Thursday, surpassing 3,000 cases in a single day for the first time ever.

According to the Dept. of Health Services' daily tracker, the agency recorded 3,132 new positive tests, topping the previous one-day record set just a week ago.

Like that day, total tests tallied set an all-time high as well. However, the increase was not enough to allow the percentage of tests that came back positive to fall. In fact, after more than a week in which that percentage stayed within a half-point of 17 percent, it jumped Thursday to nearly 19 percent.

With the new positive tests included, DHS has recorded 141,830 total cases.

As state and local leaders warn about hospitals nearing capacity, DHS latest update indicates 110 more people were admitted across the state. The latest state figures find 873 patients are currently in Wisconsin hospitals. Since the pandemic began, over 8,000 people were hospitalized at some point after contracting the virus.

Earlier in the Public Health Madison and Dane Co. stated it had reached record levels - and that was before it jumped again. Its dashboard shows 60 people are now hospitalized because of coronavirus.

Nine more deaths were reported by DHS on Thursday. In all, 1,424 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus.

