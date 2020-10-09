Advertisement

4-year-old killed in Rock Co. crash

A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.
A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.(KXII)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT
TOWN OF CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-year-old died following a Thursday evening head-on collision on a Rock Co. highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was riding in a GMC Acadia driven by a 37-year-old Roscoe, Illinois, woman. They were heading east on State Hwy. 67 shortly after 6 p.m. when the SUV went off the right side of the highway between S. Larson Road and S. State Hwy 140, in the Town of Clinton.

The driver, whose name was not released, overcorrected and the vehicle swerved back onto the road where it collided with an oncoming GMC Sierra pickup, driven by a 25-year-old Capron, Illinois, woman, investigators said.

Both women were injured in the crash and taken to Mercy Hospital, in Janesville, for treatment. The four-year-old was rushed to Beloit Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s report.

The wreck closed the highway for several hours while authorities investigated the scene. Sheriff Troy Knudson noted the crash remains under investigation, adding that no arrests or citations are expected.

correction: An earlier version of this story listed the 4-year-old was a girl. That reference has been removed.

