A stellar weekend forecast with highs near 70

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front will cruise through southern Wisconsin this morning. The front will increase the wind significantly, but it will also push high temperatures to near records this afternoon. The record high for today in Madison is 85 which was set 10 years ago in 2010. As far as wind is concerned, it will increase to 15 to 20 m.p.h out of the south. Gusts will be as high as 30 m.p.h.

Well above average high temperatures will be seen through the weekend (WMTV)

Wind will diminish overnight and into the weekend. By tomorrow, northeasterly wind will be in the 5 to 10 m.p.h. range. With the northerly component of the wind, cooler, but pleasant temperatures are expected. High will be near 70 both Saturday and Sunday. An approaching area of low pressure will bring a few Sunday afternoon clouds and the likelihood of rain on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.