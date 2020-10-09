Advocates address Whitmer kidnapping plot, call for end to White House rhetoric

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (10/08/2020)-The governor didn’t explicitly blame President Trump for the foiled kidnapping plot against her, but pointed out that his actions are not helping.

ABC12 spoke to a group working to end gun violence about the power of words to stir tensions.

“I am surprised, though I cannot say this is unexpected,” related Peter Ambler.

It reads like the plot of a Hollywood movie: a conspiracy with arrests in all four corners of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, all, Governor Gretchen Whitmer claims, radicalized by the Trump White House.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” said Whitmer in the midst of an impromptu Thursday briefing called to address the plot.

“I think the governor is spot on. The president has been really bad in terms of apologizing for violent extremists... Words have consequences.”

Words, said Ambler, the executive director of Giffords, which have a unique power to embolden and radicalize.

“This is a dangerous, toxic mix,” explained Ambler.

And becoming more so. In a June intelligence bulletin, the FBI warned of the increasing threat posed by similar organizations and the danger of legitimizing them.

According to page four of the federal criminal complaint against the suspected co-conspirators released to the media, the so-called Wolverine Watchmen attended a second amendment rally earlier this year in hopes of recruiting new members at the Capitol building in Lansing, one of their alleged targets.

"We saw what happened after the debate when he told the Proud Boys, a far right, armed insurrectionist organization to “stand by,” argued Ambler.

Ambler’s efforts were sparked by former Congresswoman Gabi Giffords after she was shot in 2011. He calls to mind the violence that played out in his hometown of El Paso just a year earlier, in 2019, when prosecutors say a domestic terrorist shot and killed 23 people inside the local Walmart.

“It was written in his manifesto that he was inspired by the president’s words,” recalled Ambler.

But with militias expanding their membership and home grown extremism on the rise, the rhetoric, said Ambler, now poses an existential risk to American democracy and its institutions, namely, the 2020 election.

“There’s a lot of winking and nodding and we need our leaders… to be crystal clear about what is right and what is wrong,” explained Ambler.

Scrolling through President Trump’s Twitter feed, tweets like April 17′s “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and others, critics say, provoke and embolden radicals.

The White House didn’t address the plot in a Thursday news conference but pushed back against Whitmer’s claims: “President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations.”

The president later took to Twitter to slam Governor Whitmer in a series of three tweets, the first of which argues she’s doing a terrible job. Trump went on to claim he wouldn’t tolerate extremist violence and demanded Whitmer open up the state.

“Ronald Reagan,” began Ambler. “He said that our freedom and our democracy is only a generation away from being lost… what we need to do now as Americans from the left and from the right is to roundly condemn any intrusion of violence into our politics.”

