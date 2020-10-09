Baraboo PD arrest man after finding marijuana wax, suspected methamphetamine in his residence

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo Police Department officers arrested a man Friday after finding marijuana wax and methamphetamine in his residence.

According to a news release, officers were called to a residence on Victoria Circle for a physical disturbance.

During the investigation, BPD reported finding about 113 grams of marijuana wax and 15.8 grams of suspected amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Alexander B. Brogley was charged with disorderly conduct, possession with intent- amphetamine, possession with intent- THC and resisting/obstructing an officer.

