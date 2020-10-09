Common Council unanimously approves appointments to Police Civilian Oversight Board

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Common Council unanimously approved the appointments to the Police Civilian Oversight Board Tuesday at their meeting.

The 13-member board will be starting to work in their positions in the next few weeks.

The Common Council noted the board will have to complete “rigorous” training and then start the process of hiring an Independent Police Monitor.

The board will provide an independent entity from the Madison Police Department who is authorized to hire and supervise the Independent Police Monitor. They will also work together with the Office of the Independent Police Monitor and the community to review and make recommendations.

Some topics of recommendation can include use of force, complaint processes and community relations.

The following members were appointed to the board:

Ankita Bharadwaj

Keetra Burnette

Anthony Cooper

Ananda Deacon

Keith Findley (1st Alternate)

Joshua Hargrove

Jacquelyn Hunt

Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores

Rachel Kincade

Isadore Knox, Jr.

Maia Pearson

Yesenia Villalpando-Torres

Sheray Wallace (2nd Alternate)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.