Advertisement

Controversy brewing in the Northwoods over a political sign

Minoqua Brewing has a large “Biden” sign on display and the county says it needs to come down
This large Biden sign is causing quite the stir in the Northwoods
This large Biden sign is causing quite the stir in the Northwoods(Kirk Bangstad)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOQUA, Wis. (WMTV) -Controversy is brewing in the Northwoods of Wisconsin between a business owner and Oneida County. The two sides are at odds over a political sign.

“It’s a pretty conservative part of Wisconsin, so there is a sea of Trump signs,” said Kirk Bangstad. Bangstad is a Democrat running for the State Assembly district 34. He also owns Minoqua Brewing Company located in downtown Minoqua.

He recently put up a large “Biden/Harris” sign on the outside of the brew pub. Bangstad says days later, he received a letter from the county saying the sign is too big and it violates a county ordinance. The letter ordered him to take it down or risk being fined.

“These guys are not used to seeing Biden signs, you know? It’s all Republican, all conservative and I think it made them go crazy,” said Bangstad. “They were literally like ‘we can’t have this huge sign in the middle of Minocqua’ it’s like a Republican stronghold,”

“Oneida County has had a sign ordinance since at least 2000 and maybe before that,” said Karl Jennrich, the head of the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Department. Jennrich sent Bangstad the letter and says this has nothing to do with politics.

“I try to be apolitical. I walk a very fine line. A sign ordinance is black and white. It doesn’t look at Democrats or Republicans. It just looks at the size of the sign,” said Jennrich.

Jennrich says the ordinance states that political signs cannot exceed 32 square feet in surface area.

“We have gotten complaints about the size of Trump signs, but the ones we have seen apparently have been 32 feet or less,” he said.

But Bangstad isn’t buying it.

“They picked on me because I had a Biden sign. And if I’m the only person they picked on, its still OK because it’s bringing to light that this county ordinance is violating our first amendment rights,” he said.

Bangstad posted on Facebook about the sign spat. He began selling brewery merchandise to raise money for what he calls a “legal fund” just in case the county decides to fine him. According to the ordinance, he can be fined up to $250 every day the sign is up.

“People from all over the country, California, Nevada, Arizona, Louisiana and of course Wisconsin, Chicago, Minnesota. They bought tons of t-shirts,” he said. “Not only did people come out and buy shirts, but lawyers came out of the woodwork saying this has been settled in federal law that counties can’t regulate political speech by doing anything with signs,”

Bangstad is refusing to take the sign down.

He blames Republicans for the current rise in COVID-19 cases. He believes the Republican-led state legislature failed to act and that’s why Wisconsin is a coronavirus hotspot.

“I’m not doing this to give the finger to my county board," he said. "I think they (republicans) screwed this up and I think they screwed this up for restaurants bars and brew pubs, especially,” he said. “Wisconsin’s economy has been decimated because of COVID and it didn’t have to be this bad,”

Despite the controversy, Jennrich says right now, there are no plans to fine Bangstad.

“We are in the middle of construction season right now. It’s full bore forward. We have far more pressing issues than this sign,” he said. “We have an ordinance and I wish people would comply. And if Mr. Bangstad has concerns, feel free to call me,”

The letter instructs him to remove the sign
The letter instructs him to remove the sign(Oneida County zoning and planning)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

4-year-old killed in Rock Co. crash

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A four-year-old died following a Thursday evening head-on collision on a Rock Co. highway.

State

Next Rittenhouse extradition hearing set for end of the month

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rittenhouse, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two white protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third.

Regional

Advocates address Whitmer kidnapping plot, call for end to White House rhetoric

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The governor didn’t explicitly blame President Trump for the foiled kidnapping plot against her, but pointed out that his actions are not helping. ABC12 spoke to a group working to end gun violence about the power of words to stir tensions.

News

Cancer Isn’t Canceled: Liam’s journey to remission

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

State

Village of Cambria cited in criminal complaint of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
- Thirteen people are facing charges Thursday after the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and now, the Wisconsin Village of Cambria is being cited in the criminal complaint.

News

Cancer Isn’t Canceled: Liam’s journey to remission

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
On Thursday, you can be a part of the cure as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting their annual Light the Night event.

State

Milwaukee won’t adhere to state order limiting businesses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee health officials say the city will enforce its own coronavirus orders for bars and restaurants, which doesn’t necessarily limit the businesses to 25% capacity imposed under Gov. Tony Evers' new restrictions.

Coronavirus

UW Madison related COVID-19 cases continue to dip in Dane Co. total cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison students and staff continued to make a smaller proportion of Dane County COVID-19 cases this period.

Local

Common Council unanimously approves appointments to Police Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Common Council unanimously approved the appointments to the Police Civilian Oversight Board Tuesday at their meeting.

News

Madison looks to invest $350,000 in new CIT pilot program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Madison Common Council approved this CIT pilot program this summer; it’s centered around improving behavioral health.