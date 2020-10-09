Controversy brewing in the Northwoods over a political sign

MINOQUA, Wis. (WMTV) -Controversy is brewing in the Northwoods of Wisconsin between a business owner and Oneida County. The two sides are at odds over a political sign.

“It’s a pretty conservative part of Wisconsin, so there is a sea of Trump signs,” said Kirk Bangstad. Bangstad is a Democrat running for the State Assembly district 34. He also owns Minoqua Brewing Company located in downtown Minoqua.

He recently put up a large “Biden/Harris” sign on the outside of the brew pub. Bangstad says days later, he received a letter from the county saying the sign is too big and it violates a county ordinance. The letter ordered him to take it down or risk being fined.

“These guys are not used to seeing Biden signs, you know? It’s all Republican, all conservative and I think it made them go crazy,” said Bangstad. “They were literally like ‘we can’t have this huge sign in the middle of Minocqua’ it’s like a Republican stronghold,”

“Oneida County has had a sign ordinance since at least 2000 and maybe before that,” said Karl Jennrich, the head of the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Department. Jennrich sent Bangstad the letter and says this has nothing to do with politics.

“I try to be apolitical. I walk a very fine line. A sign ordinance is black and white. It doesn’t look at Democrats or Republicans. It just looks at the size of the sign,” said Jennrich.

Jennrich says the ordinance states that political signs cannot exceed 32 square feet in surface area.

“We have gotten complaints about the size of Trump signs, but the ones we have seen apparently have been 32 feet or less,” he said.

But Bangstad isn’t buying it.

“They picked on me because I had a Biden sign. And if I’m the only person they picked on, its still OK because it’s bringing to light that this county ordinance is violating our first amendment rights,” he said.

Bangstad posted on Facebook about the sign spat. He began selling brewery merchandise to raise money for what he calls a “legal fund” just in case the county decides to fine him. According to the ordinance, he can be fined up to $250 every day the sign is up.

“People from all over the country, California, Nevada, Arizona, Louisiana and of course Wisconsin, Chicago, Minnesota. They bought tons of t-shirts,” he said. “Not only did people come out and buy shirts, but lawyers came out of the woodwork saying this has been settled in federal law that counties can’t regulate political speech by doing anything with signs,”

Bangstad is refusing to take the sign down.

He blames Republicans for the current rise in COVID-19 cases. He believes the Republican-led state legislature failed to act and that’s why Wisconsin is a coronavirus hotspot.

“I’m not doing this to give the finger to my county board," he said. "I think they (republicans) screwed this up and I think they screwed this up for restaurants bars and brew pubs, especially,” he said. “Wisconsin’s economy has been decimated because of COVID and it didn’t have to be this bad,”

Despite the controversy, Jennrich says right now, there are no plans to fine Bangstad.

“We are in the middle of construction season right now. It’s full bore forward. We have far more pressing issues than this sign,” he said. “We have an ordinance and I wish people would comply. And if Mr. Bangstad has concerns, feel free to call me,”

