DWD encourages program to employers to help avoid layoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Workforce Development is encouraging employers across the state to use a program that will help them avoid laying off workers, while also benefiting the employer.

The Wisconsin Work-Share Program, also known as “short-term compensation,” allows employers to reduce employee hours across a work unit, rather than laying people off.

The department explained that workers whose hours are uniformly reduced under this approved plan will receive unemployment benefits that are pro-rated for the partial reduction in work.

Employers will also be able to keep their trained staff during times of reduced business activities by using this program.

The DWD reported approving 879 work-share plans since March 15 and has covered 33,000 participants.

Once an employer has an approved plan, the federal government reimburses 100% of the unemployment benefits paid out from the employer’s account through the Work-Share plan through the end of the year. These benefits fall under the CARES Act.

The department noted the employer’s future tax rates will not be affected by the program benefits paid to employees during the duration of the CARES Act.

