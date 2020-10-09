Jay-Z, Team ROC offer to pay bail for Wauwatosa protesters

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WMTV) -- Jay-Z’s Team ROC has offered to pay for the bail bonds and citation fees for all protesters arrested in Wauwatosa Thursday.

TMJ-4 in Milwaukee reported that Team ROC is the social justice arm of Jay Z’s entertainment company ROC Nation. The team has also funded billboards to call for justice for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, as well as for Alvin Cole in Wauwatosa. However, the team noted that they were eventually denied by the owner of the billboards.

Jay-Z and the team also called on Gov. Tony Evers in a statement Friday to select a special prosecutor to “ensure justice is served.”

The mothers and sisters of Alvin Cole were among 24 people arrested Thursday night for protesting the decision to not charge Wauwatosa Police officer Joseph Mensah. The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Mensah was justified in shooting 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the building on Feb. 2. Authorities say Cole ran from the police and fired first before he was shot.

