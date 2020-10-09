Advertisement

Local pumpkin patches and apple orchards implement new safety measures

By Amelia Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local pumpkin patches and apple orchards are two fall activities Wisconsinites enjoy. Amid the pandemic these farms have had to implement new safety precautions to make sure people can still get their apples and pumpkins.

Epelgaarden in Fitchburg is not requiring reservations, but are requiring masks in case you cannot socially distance in the fields. Then, people are required to wear masks inside the store and on hay rides. Operator and manager David Wildes said that they have seen an increase this year in business since people want to get outside.

“People have been very good about following the safety measures, because they want to get outside and do something,” Wildes said.

Wildes also operates Appleberry, where there are reservations required because there is less space to social distance in the fields.

Epelgaarden is open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information click here.

