Milwaukee won’t adhere to state order limiting businesses

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Evers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that they've opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Evers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that they've opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee health officials say the city will enforce its own coronavirus orders for bars and restaurants, which doesn’t necessarily limit the businesses to 25% capacity imposed under Gov. Tony Evers' new restrictions.

The Milwaukee Health Department says Evers' order permits local municipalities to have more restrictive orders in place and the city determined its plan fits that criteria. Health official say that even though the city’s current order “permits a larger threshold of individuals...the additional restrictions listed under the local order do more to prevent COVID-19 transmission than Governor Evers' Emergency Order #3.”

The local order requires restaurants and bars to submit an 80-point COVID checklist to the health department in order to operate.

