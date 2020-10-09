Advertisement

Mother, sisters of slain Black Wauwatosa teen arrested at protest

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The mother and sisters of a Black teen who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer have been arrested by police who were cracking down on protesters who broke curfew.

The family’s attorney says Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, and his sisters Taleavia and Tristiana Cole were arrested Thursday night.

Wauwatosa police tweeted that “several” people were arrested, but didn’t offer details.

The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests after a Milwaukee County prosecutor decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in the February shooting death outside Mayfair Mall.

