New COVID-19 cases stay near 3,000; Green Lake Co. reports first death

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the same day the United Nations reported record-breaking levels of new COVID-19 cases, the latest Dept. of Health Services coronavirus daily report showed the state again adding nearly 3,000 new cases and approaching its own record - set just a day earlier.

According to the agency’s latest update, health officials recorded 2,988 new confirmed cases Friday, the second-highest number of the pandemic. And, with only 14,822 total tests tallied, the percentage of tests that were positive jumped to over 20 percent. Prior to Thursday, that percentage hovered closely to 17 percent for more than a week.

The week-to-week increase in new cases pushed the state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases 2,416 per day and just 34 cases/day shy of the all-time high set last week.

DHS reported sixteen more deaths from complications related to COVID-19, including the first one ever in Green Lake Co. In all, COVID-19 has contributed to the deaths of 1,440 people.

After 138 more COVID-19 patients were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals, more than 900 people are currently hospitalized by the virus and another 282 patients are waiting to find out if they too tested positive, DHS figures show. Just under 8,200 people have been hospitalized at some point after testing positive for the virus.

When reporting these latest numbers, DHS urged people making their weekend plans to keep their social circle small and remember their mask.

