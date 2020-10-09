Advertisement

Next Rittenhouse extradition hearing set for end of the month

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, remains in custody in his home state of Illinois as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges.

Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on a video stream and wore a face mask during a brief court hearing Friday morning in Lake County, Illinois. Judge Paul Novak scheduled an Oct. 30 hearing on the extradition dispute, though prosecutors told Novak they were prepared to move faster.

Rittenhouse’s attorney says there is no reason to rush.

Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two white protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third.

