Advertisement

School districts work to deal with substitute teacher shortage amid the pandemic

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts learning in-person this year are now working harder than ever to staff the classroom when teachers are out. An existing shortage of substitute teachers in the state, has only been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educators said it is not always a COVID-19 infection, but the quarantine process that keeps teachers out of class longer.

Janesville School District Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said teachers are putting in tremendous amounts of work to teach virtually, and they have been able to leverage that to help fill gaps.

“We asked teachers to create virtual lessons, so the kids literally look at the smart board, the teacher is teaching from home to the class and we have just an adult watching, monitoring the class," he said.

Garner said over the past several years, they have had a pool of up to 200 substitute teachers to work with. This year, that number is down to 110.

“People who we are assuming are not wanting to go into the buildings, and our fill rate right now is about 60 percent. So, six out of 10 jobs are being filled, which causes strain the buildings because, we have to cover the classes, so it has to be done internally," Garner said.

Executive Dir. of the Wisconsin Association of School Personnel Administrators Vickie Adkins said there is an increased need for subs this year over the previous years specifically because of the pandemic. She said, because of COVID-19, many teachers may have to stay out longer before they can get back to class.

“We are seeing more outages either because they are showing these symptoms, because they are out for testing, they are in quarantine or they are out due to illness for Covid. So, this has forced districts to up their game and be actively recruiting substitutes," Adkins said.

Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman said they use an outside agency to help hire substitutes, but the number of people willing to work is down.

“The overall number of people who are in the pool is very similar to last year, but the number of people who are active on taking substitute positions isn’t the entire pool," he said.

Both Garner and Dahman said they have had to pull other staff members to help, and it is an ongoing effort to get more people on board.

“The other piece is money does help, and so I’ll be going to the board with a proposal to increase the daily rate and the long term sub rate for our subs to see if that helps recruit." Garner said.

Dahman said the entire issue is tied to colleges turning out less educators, which also means less substitutes to go around.

In Wisconsin, substitute teachers need at least an associate degree and to take part in an approved substitute training program. To learn more about the short-term substitute teacher license application process, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Controversy brewing in the Northwoods over a political sign

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Local

MPD arrest woman after she allegedly drove a stolen car under the influence

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department officers arrested a woman Thursday after she was allegedly driving a stolen car while under the influence.

News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 3 begins in Waterloo

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Energy

State DOT reminds motorists to look for electric charging station signs

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded drivers Friday to look out for signs on southern I-94 for readily available electric charging stations.

News

Brendan's Friday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 is contributing to substitute teacher shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

The Latest: 2nd presidential debate is officially canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.

Coronavirus

Madison-area hospitals say there is adequate bed space despite record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Gabriella Rusk
Madison-area hospitals are keeping a close eye on hospital bed capacity and say despite the record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, there is adequate bed space.

News

Madison hospitals say they have adequate bed space

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago