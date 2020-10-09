School districts work to deal with substitute teacher shortage amid the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts learning in-person this year are now working harder than ever to staff the classroom when teachers are out. An existing shortage of substitute teachers in the state, has only been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educators said it is not always a COVID-19 infection, but the quarantine process that keeps teachers out of class longer.

Janesville School District Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said teachers are putting in tremendous amounts of work to teach virtually, and they have been able to leverage that to help fill gaps.

“We asked teachers to create virtual lessons, so the kids literally look at the smart board, the teacher is teaching from home to the class and we have just an adult watching, monitoring the class," he said.

Garner said over the past several years, they have had a pool of up to 200 substitute teachers to work with. This year, that number is down to 110.

“People who we are assuming are not wanting to go into the buildings, and our fill rate right now is about 60 percent. So, six out of 10 jobs are being filled, which causes strain the buildings because, we have to cover the classes, so it has to be done internally," Garner said.

Executive Dir. of the Wisconsin Association of School Personnel Administrators Vickie Adkins said there is an increased need for subs this year over the previous years specifically because of the pandemic. She said, because of COVID-19, many teachers may have to stay out longer before they can get back to class.

“We are seeing more outages either because they are showing these symptoms, because they are out for testing, they are in quarantine or they are out due to illness for Covid. So, this has forced districts to up their game and be actively recruiting substitutes," Adkins said.

Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman said they use an outside agency to help hire substitutes, but the number of people willing to work is down.

“The overall number of people who are in the pool is very similar to last year, but the number of people who are active on taking substitute positions isn’t the entire pool," he said.

Both Garner and Dahman said they have had to pull other staff members to help, and it is an ongoing effort to get more people on board.

“The other piece is money does help, and so I’ll be going to the board with a proposal to increase the daily rate and the long term sub rate for our subs to see if that helps recruit." Garner said.

Dahman said the entire issue is tied to colleges turning out less educators, which also means less substitutes to go around.

In Wisconsin, substitute teachers need at least an associate degree and to take part in an approved substitute training program. To learn more about the short-term substitute teacher license application process, click HERE.

