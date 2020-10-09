State DOT reminds motorists to look for electric charging station signs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded drivers Friday to look out for signs on southern I-94 for readily available electric charging stations.

The alternative fuel corridor signs are located on southern I-94 between the Wisconsin-Illinois border and Madison. They are part of a national network of corridors which work to support alternative fueling infrastructure.

Gov. Tony Evers noted that these corridors are an important step to develop the future of the transportation system.

“As a state, we must continue our efforts to encourage the use of vehicles that run on clean, alternative fuels,” the governor said.

There are two designation types for a given corridor. The first is “Corridor-Ready,” meaning the route has enough facilities to warrant signs with alternative fueling stations. The second type is “Corridor-Pending,” which indicates that the route does not have enough facilities for signs.

The department explained that the signs are designed to label a corridor, not necessarily direct drivers to a specific refueling station.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.