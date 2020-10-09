Trump to hold first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis Monday

(AP) - President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sanford.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.