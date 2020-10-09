Advertisement

Two women injured from crash after one crosses center line, strikes the other

By Juliana Tornabene
Oct. 9, 2020
BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two women are injured Friday morning after one of them crossed the center line of the road in Burke and crashed into the other.

Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that Wendy J. Rutherford, 52, was driving a mini-van westbound on County Highway T near Seminary Springs Road in Burke and then crossed the center line.

Rutherford then struck Judy A. Bennett, 56, who was driving a pick-up truck, according to a news release. Dane County deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. and EMS took both women to UW Health University Hospital.

Deputies continued, saying Rutherford was not wearing a seat-belt and received serious injuries from the crash. Bennett received minor injuries.

Rutherford was also given several traffic citations, but deputies did not mention what they were specifically.

