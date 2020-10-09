UW Madison related COVID-19 cases continue to dip in Dane Co. total cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison students and staff continued to make a smaller proportion of Dane County COVID-19 cases this period.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reported that UW Madison cases were 18% of the total during this 14-day period. Comparatively, this number was 76% of the total from Sept. 1-14.

Of the 299 UW cases during the most recent 14 days, 24% were linked to apartment complexes on or near campus and 14% were linked to dorms. There was an additional 5% linked to sororities and fraternities and 5% linked to a non-housing cluster, such as UW sports teams, dining halls or workplaces.

Similarly to last week, the 18-22 age group was the only age group to have fewer cases this week compared to last week. For cases outside of that age group, there has been an 18% increase in the most recent 7-day period compared to last week.

Also like last week, Dane County’s 14-day average number of cases has declined. Cases per day ranged from 85 to 163, averaging 120 cases per day. The average number of cases last week was 139.

There were 1,677 total cases reported this week, and 1,378 of them were non-UW cases.

Of the non-UW cases, 12% were associated with a cluster:

62 were from less public-facing workplaces

22 were from congregate facilities

11 were from more public-facing workplaces

10 were from childcare facilities, 7 children and 3 adults

8 were from a motorcycle rally

7 were from health care facilities

7 were from weddings

5 were from non-UW clusters

5 were from sports

2 were from church

2 were from funerals

2 were from gyms

The number of cases that were syndromic, meaning they required emergency department visits for people with coronavirus-like symptoms, whether or not they test positive, had a statistically significant increase this week. PHMDC did not give an exact number for this, but said it is an early warning indicator for future hospitalizations.

