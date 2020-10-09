Advertisement

Village of Cambria cited in criminal complaint of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Thirteen people are facing charges Thursday after the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and, now, the Wisconsin Village of Cambria is being cited in the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors allege that several of the men came to Cambria in July for firearms training and other combat drills. Two of the men allegedly tried to build an IED, or improvised explosive device.

Glen Williams, the village president, told NBC15 he is skeptical of this happening in his town. He calls it a “misprint," saying FBI officials meant to reference Cambria, Mich. Cambria in Michigan is about a hour and a half drive away from the capital city of Lansing.

Williams insisted there are no tactical training facilities nearby.

The Sheriff’s offices overseeing Cambria in both Michigan and Wisconsin said they did not assist the FBI with this case. In Michigan’s Hillsdale County, Undersheriff Nathan Lambright said there are no militia training sites in the county, though he is aware of militia.

Jason Kocovsky, with Wisconsin’s Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, said there are no active militia groups in the county.

The FBI did not comment on whether this could be a misprint, explaining the investigation is ongoing in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cancer Isn’t Canceled: Liam’s journey to remission

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
On Thursday, you can be a part of the cure as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting their annual Light the Night event.

State

Milwaukee won’t adhere to state order limiting businesses

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee health officials say the city will enforce its own coronavirus orders for bars and restaurants, which doesn’t necessarily limit the businesses to 25% capacity imposed under Gov. Tony Evers' new restrictions.

Coronavirus

UW Madison related COVID-19 cases continue to dip in Dane Co. total cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison students and staff continued to make a smaller proportion of Dane County COVID-19 cases this period.

Local

Common Council unanimously approves appointments to Police Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Common Council unanimously approved the appointments to the Police Civilian Oversight Board Tuesday at their meeting.

Latest News

News

Madison looks to invest $350,000 in new CIT pilot program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Madison Common Council approved this CIT pilot program this summer; it’s centered around improving behavioral health.

Local

COVID-19 won’t stop Humane Society of Jefferson Co. from hosting Fur Ball event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Fur Ball event will be held virtually on Oct. 24 for the first time in the society’s history.

Local

Humane Society of Jefferson County to host Fur Ball event

Updated: 3 hours ago

Politics

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Crime

MPD: Bag of marijuana tipped victim to burglary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In addition to items from the home, a SUV was stolen from the driveway.

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago