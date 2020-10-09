Village of Cambria cited in criminal complaint of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Thirteen people are facing charges Thursday after the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and, now, the Wisconsin Village of Cambria is being cited in the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors allege that several of the men came to Cambria in July for firearms training and other combat drills. Two of the men allegedly tried to build an IED, or improvised explosive device.

Glen Williams, the village president, told NBC15 he is skeptical of this happening in his town. He calls it a “misprint," saying FBI officials meant to reference Cambria, Mich. Cambria in Michigan is about a hour and a half drive away from the capital city of Lansing.

Williams insisted there are no tactical training facilities nearby.

The Sheriff’s offices overseeing Cambria in both Michigan and Wisconsin said they did not assist the FBI with this case. In Michigan’s Hillsdale County, Undersheriff Nathan Lambright said there are no militia training sites in the county, though he is aware of militia.

Jason Kocovsky, with Wisconsin’s Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, said there are no active militia groups in the county.

The FBI did not comment on whether this could be a misprint, explaining the investigation is ongoing in Michigan.

