Cambria Village President confirms WI connection in MI Gov. kidnapping plot

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village President of Cambria, Wisconsin has confirmed Friday that the village was correctly cited in criminal complaint for the foiled kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Village President Glen Williams told NBC15 the place listed in the complaint where men went for firearms training and other combat drills was at a farm that uses a Cambria address, but it falls outside of his jurisdiction.

Williams spoke on behalf of the sheriff, saying there are not any charges at this time for the owner of the farm. The address is on Fordeg Road in the Township of Courtland, falling halfway between Cambria and Randolph.

A reporter from Milwaukee had called a Cambria trustee after finding the original address, Williams continued, but again said it was not in his jurisdiction.

Thirteen people were facing charges Thursday after the FBI thwarted the kidnapping plot.

Federal prosecutors allege that several of the men came to Cambria in July for training. Two of the men allegedly tried to build an IED, or improvised explosive device.

Williams called the complaint’s mention of Cambria a “misprint” on Thursday and was skeptical that it was the village in Wisconsin, and not Michigan. There is also a Cambria in Michigan, about a hour and a half drive away from the capital city of Lansing.

