Weekend 70’s followed by rain & cool-down next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures soar into the upper 70′s & low 80′s Friday afternoon - an unusual warm spell for early October. The warm-up is short-lived, but we’ll enjoy a couple more 70°F days.

A dry cold-front moves across Wisconsin early Saturday. In addition to a few clouds, winds will shift out of the West and become northeasterly by afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 70′s tomorrow and Sunday. The impacts of Delta will remain well south of Wisconsin. Some clouds enter the Badger state as the storm makes its pass across the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Another cold front drops through the Midwest on Monday. Scattered showers develop along and ahead of this boundary as it passes Monday morning/early afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the 50′s and rise into the 60′s before falling again later in the afternoon.

Outside of a few passing clouds Tuesday, sunshine returns and sticks around for Wednesday. High temperatures will hover in the mid 60′s. Another cold front passes by on Thursday. Showers are possible along with a drop in temperatures. Highs will fall into the mid & upper 50′s at the end of next week.

