26-year-old man arrested after alleged unprovoked attack of man sleeping in an alley

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly attacked a man who was trying to sleep in an alley.

MPD officers reported that a 20-year-old woman was out walking with her friend around 6:15 p.m. in the 600 block of State Street when she saw a man banging the head of another man on a sidewalk.

MPD continued saying that when officers responded, the suspect ran away.

Department K-9 Archie then created a perimeter and police went to help the man who had been hurt. MPD noted that the man had swollen eye, a bump on the back of his head and a chipped tooth. The victim had told MPD that he was trying to sleep in the alley of state street when the “unprovoked assault” happened.

Archie then led MPD to a nearby parking garage and the dog’s handler said that anyone present in the garage could be bit by the dog.

Then, the suspect’s two hands appeared from under a parked truck. MPD arrested Antonio D. Nelson, 26, for alleged substantial battery and bail jumping.

MPD also noted that Nelson was also arrested last week for an attack that left a homeless man with a broken leg.

