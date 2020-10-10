Advertisement

28 arrests in Wisconsin protests over police slaying of teen

Police in riot gear line up Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. On Wednesday, District Attorney John Chisholm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Twenty-eight people were arrested in Friday’s protest over the lack of charges against a suburban Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a Black teen.

It was the third straight night of protests after prosecutors declined to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in 17-year-old Alvin Cole’s death. About 100 people gathered outside City Hall past the 7 p.m. curfew and refused orders to disperse.

Police said Saturday that two of the arrests were for felonies. Police recovered a handgun, materials to start fires and a stolen vehicle.

Police asked citizens to continue to comply with the curfew, which remains in effect on Saturday and Sunday nights.

