Friday Football Blitz: Waterloo takes on Cambria-Friesland in Week 3

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week took the NBC15 Sports team to Waterloo Friday, as the Pirates welcomed Cambria-Friesland.

Cambria-Friesland was seeking a bounce back win this week, while Waterloo was looking for a second-straight win. The team is averaging 38.5 points over the first two weeks of the season.

Waterloo matched their win total from last year when they beat Palmyra-Eagle in Week 1. Waterloo also just came off an unintentional bye-week. They treated the following week as a bye week when Dodgeland had to forfeit the game.

Waterloo head coach Dave Friesell said they treated the bye-week as a positive thing. “Because we didn’t really have an extended fall camp this year and so we have a lot of new guys on our team,” Friesell said. “We did have a lot of offers to play during that week, but we decided as a coaching staff to go back to like a training camp, go back to fundamentals and do the basics during that free week.”

Cambria-Friesland ended up defeating Waterloo 20-12.

The WIAA Board of Control met Friday and new guidelines for winter sports were approved. Those rules can be updated or changed if needed. The board also updated their attendance policy, saying tickets must be equally distributed between participating schools. If a team does not meet their full allotment of tickets, they should be made available to the opposing team.

