Madison Police: Knife pulled in road rage incident

(KKTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested after police say say he pulled a knife on another man during a road rage incident Thursday afternoon.

Peter p. Luellen was preparing to turn into a parking lot off of Williamson Street at South Dickinson Street when the driver of a car behind him allegedly began yelling, believing Luellen was taking too much time.

Police say Luellen responded by parking his vehicle in the middle of the street and approaching the driver. Luellon allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the driver, though Luellon told police the driver had initiated the threats and he had pulled the knife to protect himself.

