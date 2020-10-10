Mayo Clinic Health System implements no visitor policy for northwest Wisconsin locations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Mayo Clinic Health System has implemented a no visitor policy at all inpatient and outpatient facilities in northwest Wisconsin.

The policy starts Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m. and will include hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Osseo and other Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region. Hospital officials say this policy will remain in place until further notice.

One visitor for pediatric or end-of-life patients as well as for the birth of a child are exceptions to the policy.

Family members are encouraged to consider other ways to connect with loved ones, including smartphones and other devices.

