Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System implements no visitor policy for northwest Wisconsin locations

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Mayo Clinic Health System has implemented a no visitor policy at all inpatient and outpatient facilities in northwest Wisconsin.

The policy starts Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m. and will include hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Osseo and other Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region. Hospital officials say this policy will remain in place until further notice.

One visitor for pediatric or end-of-life patients as well as for the birth of a child are exceptions to the policy.

Family members are encouraged to consider other ways to connect with loved ones, including smartphones and other devices.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands raised in online fundraiser for The Old Fashioned

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tajma Hall
The Old Fashioned on the Capitol Square is one of many downtown businesses in Madison with concern for the future, so the owners took a chance and set up a Gofundme page.

Football

Friday Football Blitz: Waterloo takes on Cambria-Friesland in Week 3

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week took the NBC15 Sports team to Waterloo Friday, as the Pirates welcomed Cambria-Friesland.

News

Full breakdown of Friday Football Blitz Week 3

Updated: moments ago

Crime

Madison Police: Knife pulled in road rage incident

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
One driver was preparing to turn into a parking lot when the driver behind him began yelling, believing he was taking too much time.

News

Friday Night Blitz Week 3- Waterloo takes on Cambria-Friesland

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Kidnapping of MI governor linked to Wisconsin

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Crime

MPD: Man charged for intent to deliver cocaine out of hotel room

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Dane County Task Force members arrested the man at a gas station and used his hotel keys to search his room.

Local

MPD: Woman returns from walking dog to see man allegedly backing her car out of the driveway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A woman out walking her dog with a friend Thursday returned home to find a man backing her car out of her driveway.

Local

26-year-old man arrested after alleged unprovoked attack of man sleeping in an alley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police officers arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly attacked a man who was trying to sleep in an alley.

Local

MPD find 2 shell casings after receiving reports of shots heard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department officers found two shell casings Thursday night after multiple people called in about hearing gunfire.

News

Controversy brewing in the Northwoods over a political sign

Updated: 3 hours ago