MPD arrest woman after she allegedly drove a stolen car under the influence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a woman Thursday after she was allegedly driving a stolen car while under the influence.

MPD spotted a stolen Audi at 4:50 p.m.on Butler Street and performed a traffic stop.

The driver, 42-year-old Jeana M. Corrado, told an MPD officer she is homeless and camping at a city park. MPD continued, saying another camper had loaned her the car so she could run some errands.

Officers reported that Corrado had slurred speech and that she told them she had used heroin within the past hour. They then arrested Corrado for her alleged third offense of operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MPD added that they told Corrado that her license had already been revoked, prior to the traffic stop.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.