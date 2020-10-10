Advertisement

MPD find 2 shell casings after receiving reports of shots heard

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found two shell casings Thursday night after multiple people called in about hearing gunfire.

MPD said multiple people called in at 10:45 p.m., saying they heard gunfire on Sherman Terrace.

A witness told officers he saw someone run through the courtyard of an apartment complex, then get into a mini-van.

Officers then found two shell casings in the area.

MPD noted there are no initial reports of anyone being shot and no damage was found on the surrounding property.

