MPD: Man charged for intent to deliver cocaine out of hotel room

Over 24 grams of cocaine base, digital scales and drug packaging were found in the room.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested a Madison man Tuesday after receiving a tip that he was dealing cocaine out of a hotel room.

Madison police say 36-year-old Emmanuel M. Haslett was arrested on a probation warrant at a gas station at Pennsylvania Avenue around 10 a.m. Task Force members then used Haslett’s hotel keys to search his room at the 4800 block of Hayes Road.

Over 24 grams of cocaine base, digital scales and drug packaging were found in the room by Task Force members, according to Madison police.

Hasslett is tentatively charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

