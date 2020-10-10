MPD: Woman returns from walking dog to see man allegedly backing her car out of the driveway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman out walking her dog with a friend Thursday returned home to find a man backing her car out of her driveway.

The Madison Police Department said the woman returned home from her walk at 6:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of East Washington Avenue and saw someone backing her car out of the driveway.

She told police that she and her friend tried to stop the suspect by opening both driver’s side doors and told him to get out. MPD continued saying the suspect did not stop, knocking down the friend of the woman in the process. She suffered a few scuffs in the process.

When MPD officers arrived, they found that the suspect had entered the victim’s home through a window screen, which is where the car keys were.

Police noted that the victim’s car has GPS tracking software and were able to recover the car, unoccupied, on the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue. The keys were not inside, so it had to be towed.

MPD continued, saying there is “good” surveillance footage of the suspect. They will be using it to try to make an arrest.

The officer investigating this case also told nearby neighbors of the woman about the incident.

