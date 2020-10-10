Advertisement

New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin remain high; 120 hospitalized

The DHS recorded 2,742 new cases in the state Saturday.
COVID MGN
COVID MGN(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New, confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain high in Wisconsin with the Department of Health Services (DHS) recording 2,742 new cases Saturday.

The state set a new record Thursday, surpassing 3,000 cases in a single day for the first time ever. Saturday’s cases brought the state’s 7-day rolling average to 2,394.

With the new cases, the DHS reports 147,560 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. As of Saturday, 28,201 are considered active.

Eighteen more deaths were recorded in the state and 138 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals since Friday. Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm stressed on Wednesday that the entire state of Wisconsin - but, especially south-central Wisconsin - faces a crisis with the number of people being hospitalized by COVID-19.

The DHS reported a total of 14,386 total tests on Saturday, 11,644 of which returned negative. Of the people who contracted the virus, a total of 117,865, or 79.9 percent, have recovered.

